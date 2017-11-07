“We are so happy” said Enon Mayor Tim Howard regarding the passage of the 2.5 mill levy for the police department. Voters supported the levy 457 voting yes and 404 voting no.

“This will allow us to maintain our 24/7 police coverage said Howard of the new funding. He also noted that the department will now be able to add one more full time officer to the department bringing the total to three for the Village department.

Howard stated that he had spoken with Chief Lew Wilcox and members of council and all were very pleased with the support they received from the residents who voted.