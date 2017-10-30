Enon Police Chief Lew Wilcox reports that his department has made no progress in apprehending the individual who broke into numerous vehicles in Hauck Meadows on October 16.

“We released a video of one of the break-ins, but haven’t had any response,” he said.

Wilcox said that at one incident, the suspect found candy in a vehicle, ate some and left the wrappers. Those wrappers have been sent to the lab to check for DNA samples.

“At the last Village Council meeting, I was taken aback by the number of people who leave their cars unlocked,” said Wilcox. “They seem to have a sense of security, but you can’t do that any more.”

He said that most of the break-ins could have been prevented if the vehicles were locked.