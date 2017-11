An unidentified female is being transported to a local hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries after being struck by a car on Enon-Xenia, just south of Grand Valley.

Crews from the Enon/ Mad River Township Fire and EMS Department were on the scene and working with the victim. Enon Police began the investigation of the female driver and OSP is on the scene.

The Enon Eagle will update the story once additional information is available.