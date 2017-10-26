The Enon Eagle submitted a series of questions to the five candidates who will appear on the November 7, 2017 ballot for the three seats on the Greenon Local Board of Education. We have received a response from all of the candidates this year. The Enon Eagle has provided a summary of their biographical information and has printed their unedited answers to the questions.

KEITH CULP

Keith Culp is a graduate of Catholic Central High School who moved to the community in the early 70’s. He has served for two terms on the Greenon Local Board of Education and is seeking a third term this November. He would like to continue to be a voice for the community as a member of the board.

As an incumbent, Culp would like to continue the work that he has been a part of as a member of the board working with the district administrators, educators and staff.

1. As a boardmember, would you see yourself primarily as a member of the community or a representative of Greenon Local?

As a board member, I have learned that you fill both roles. You’re able to address community concerns and opinions, and also represent Greenon by setting board policy.

2. As Greenon Local moves to one facility, what is the greatest challenge facing the district in the next four years?

Completing the building to the satisfaction of the community members in a timely manner and to a high standard that they deserve. Everyone works hard for their tax dollar and we as a board feel it is our duty to make certain it is spent wisely.

3. What programs do you see as currently inadequate in the district and how do you propose to engage the administration in seeking a solution?

Greenon strives to improve preparing students for life after high school no matter what path they may choose. Teaching students to be life-long learners is a goal that should be pursued.

4. How do you propose to support the technology and network demands necessary for the increase in online standardized testing while the district awaits the construction of a new building?

Working with the administration to assure the district has the necessary contracts in place to support the network demand.

5. Reports indicate that Greenon Local ranks near the bottom of the pay scale for teachers with 8-20 years of experience. As teachers complete the Resident Educator requirements, how do you propose to keep the district more competitive to retain quality teachers?

Working within the constraints of the negotiated labor contract, state budget requirements, and fiscal operating expenses, Greenon should do all we can to retain the best teachers we have.

6. As the district contemplates the new building, what are your views on keeping the Vo-Ag program active and retaining students who are electing to move on to area STEM schools?

I am a great supporter of our fantastic Von-Ag program. Both of my children were 4 year members of the FFA and I will continue to work to make sure we continue to have one of the greatest programs in the State of Ohio

DEENA O’DELL HARDY

Deena O’Dell Hardy is a graduate of Greenon High School and Clark State Community College. She is a lifelong resident of the community and has raised her family in the district. Her mother was employed by Greenon Local for 30 years prior to her retirement in 1995. She has served on the Enon PTO, Indian Valley PTO and Greenon Athletic Boosters. She has also been a volunteer for Enon Little League and Enon Softball.

Hardy believes that her history with the district and her desire to see the district advance and grow would be a benefit to the school board.

1. As a board member, would you see yourself primarily as a member of the community or a representative of Greenon Local?-

Both, I feel that I started as a member of the community and now it’s time to move forward and take that to a higher level. I believe that members of the community should have a say in what the school district does, especially in the planning of our new school. I am fully aware that the Board will have to make some difficult decisions and that it may not make everyone in the district happy but the more knowledge we can shed to the community the better it will be. I am up for the challenge and the positive outcome it will have for our district.

2. As Greenon Local moves to one facility, what is the greatest challenge facing the district in the next four years?

Many questions are still on the minds of our community. I have heard from many people the concerns of busing, adequate facilities for the musical art’s department. High volume traffic area, and where will the exit and entrance areas at the school site be. Again, I would like to see a large group of community members get involved in the design, the more thoughts and ideas will give the Board more suggestions to pull from.

3. What programs do you see as currently inadequate in the district and how do you propose to engage the administration in seeking a solution?

I would like to see more advancement in the class room with up to date technology. More student involvement with our district and our community Children are the future we need to concentrate on making . I plan to push and get Greenon Local on the map as a place to settle and raise a family.

4. How do you propose to support the technology and network demands necessary for the increase in online standardized testing while the district awaits the construction of a new building?

At this point, I think our district is doing well. I believe with the administration and staff at our schools we will work together to get things needed to succeed during the transition.

5. Reports indicate that Greenon Local ranks near the bottom of the pay scale for teachers with 8-20 years of experience. As teachers complete the Resident Educator requirements, how do you propose to keep the district more competitive to retain quality teachers?

This is a near to the heart question. I have watched some very good teachers move to other districts. This is a tough one, since I’m new to the game, I would like to find out more on the funding we have to work with. With our new school, and the proximity to WPAFB, it should bring in more families with children.

6. As the district contemplates the new building, what are your views on keeping the Vo-Ag program active and retaining students who are electing to move on to area STEM schools?

Vo-Ag is a huge part of our district and it offers many different programs to advance our students. STEM is very important and I would like to see kids get those programs at Greenon. This is part of the technology that I believe Greenon will be able to get back. Both programs will be on my list of ideas to work on.

Dr. STACEY A. HUNDLEY

Dr. Hundley has a BS in Environment Studies from Ohio University, a MS in Teaching Earth Science from Wright State and her Ph.D in Science Education from The Ohio State University. She has over 20 years of teaching experience at the college level. She has participated as a member of the Ohio Department of Education Graduation Test Committee and is familiar with the academic standards that students in the district must meet to fulfill the state requirements.

Hundley has established a relationship with the district through her work at Wright State in the area of teacher preparation. Her students from the university have been placed in classrooms within the Greenon district. She believes this will help her in performing the duties of a school board member. She has children in the district and hopes to represent their needs as a member of the board.

Hundley participated as a member of the district Strategic Planning Committee and helped to develop the goals and mission statement for the district. She has served on the PTO and continues to volunteer at the schools.

1. As a board member, would you see yourself primarily as a member of the community or a representative of Greenon Local?

As a board member I see myself in both roles as a member of the community and a representative of Greenon Local. I have a strong sense of the Enon community having lived here for the majority of my life. I attended Indian Valley and Greenon as my children do today. I truly care about what happens within the walls of our schools and how this affects us as a community. With the recent loss of Greenon students David Waag and Connor Williams, I was able to see how our schools and community came together to support one another. I am proud to be part of this close network of individuals and hope to serve the Enon community and Greenon Local families as a school board member.

2. As Greenon Local moves to one facility, what is the greatest challenge facing the district in the next four years?

As Greenon Local moves from three buildings to one facility, I see our biggest challenge in dealing with all the changes the district will face in the coming years. We have not seen new schools since Indian Valley was built in the 1960’s. The new K-12 facility, to be built at the current Indian Valley sight, will introduce a more interactive teaching environment including group study spaces, shared work space, and the latest technology. This new teaching environment will require professional development for our teachers, staff, and administrators. Our students will have access to the latest technology and must be comfortable using this technology. As parents, students, and community members we must support the collaborative efforts being made to have this new facility built and running as efficiently and effectively as possible. .

3. What programs do you see as currently inadequate in the district and how do you propose to engage the administration in seeking a solution?

As a science teacher I feel our current science classrooms are abysmal. Greenon’s biology and chemistry rooms have seen little change since I took classes in the late 1980’s. I would like to be an active member helping to create inviting classrooms for our students to learn. These classrooms should include moveable desks and seating; removable walls for interaction between classrooms; break-out space for group work; comfortable areas for independent study and socializing; and adequate storage areas for teachers and students. I practice interactive teaching methods with my college students and have seen teachers at Greenon Local use these hands-on methods with success. Although our teachers do their best to create positive learning environments with the resources they have, sadly, our current schools are uninviting, dark, hot, uncomfortable, and honestly falling apart. As we await the opening of the new K-12 facility, we must continue to work with the resources we have to provide the best education for our students. To be successful with our aging buildings, we must practice resource sharing and collaboration. Teachers and administrators working together with the community to meet the needs of our students is essential. We have already seen these collaborations in the form of strategic planning for the new school building. Through input and communication with teachers, school administrators, students, and the community I feel we are well on our way to creating a learning environment to meet the needs of Greenon Local.

4. How do you propose to support the technology and network demands necessary for the increase in online standardized testing while the district awaits the construction of a new building?

Greenon Local has completed one year of online standardized testing with varied results. While we are waiting on the construction of the new building, technological resources like Chrome books need to be shared. Staggered testing throughout the day for different classes and grade levels was already implemented and met with challenges. The district does not own enough Chrome books to test students efficiently or have the technology available in all rooms to use them. Many teachers had to share resources and classrooms. As a teacher this can be very frustrating, having to forfeit your classroom or resources for testing. Until the new schools are built and technology becomes more readily available, this sharing of resources will likely remain the norm for testing. At the very least we should consider purchasing additional Chrome books. With the first year of online testing behind us, scores were not as high as we would hope. It is too early to determine if the scores were due to new technology use, new tests (the tests were once again modified at the state level), or general student misconceptions. Until we have a few more years of state results, it is difficult to determine what is affecting our students’ scores. With the new facility, technology issues should be at a minimum. I hope we will see higher scores on standardized testing as students become more familiar with the Chrome books and the online testing.

5. Reports indicate that Greenon Local ranks near the bottom of the pay scale for teachers with 8-20 years of experience. As teachers complete the Resident Educator requirements, how do you propose to keep the district more competitive to retain quality teachers?

As you investigate pay scales for different areas you will notice Greenon has some deficiencies; however, you will also notice we have a high retention rate for teachers as well. Many teachers who come to our district remain for decades. Our school district is not inner city nor is it large. We do not generate the revenue to offer the highest salaries. Our district does try to remain competitive with the resources we have available. With construction of the new building it seems likely new jobs will be created. We want to remain competitive as a district and retaining quality teachers is important. A new school building with the latest resources and technology should attract new and experienced teachers. Salaries will need to be taken into thoughtful consideration for the success of Greenon Local.

6. As the district contemplates the new building, what are your views on keeping the Vo-Ag program active and retaining students who are electing to move on to area STEM schools?

It should be noted STEM schools are not open to all students; you must apply, be interviewed, accepted, and the school must have an opening. As a rural community with many farm families attending Greenon Local the Vo-Ag program should continue to be offered. I do not have children participating in the various Vo-Ag programs; however, I have attended Farm Day and feel this a wonderful event to have older students mentor younger children. The FFA banquet held each year is one of the higher attended events held at Greenon. One only needs to visit the Clark County Fair to see the overwhelming participation of Greenon students. As part of the group that visited area schools to plan our new K-12 facility, Vo-Ag rooms were a common theme of discussion.

JASON MOORE

Jason Moore holds a BS in Business from Miami University and MBA in Finance from Wright State. He is a licensed Ohio School Treasurer. He has worked in this field for nearly 10 years. He has also served as a school director for three schools in Ohio. His job includes reviewing financials and working with school boards for 49 schools across the State of Ohio. Moore also serves as a Professor in the Finance Department of Wright State.

Moore has not held public office but believes that his work involving the Greenon ReBuild Facebook page would be an asset as it served to distribute information during the recent campaign for new school building funding in the district.

Moore is seeking a seat on the school board as an individual who was highly involved in the campaign for the new building. He believes it is important for the community to stay informed and that the construction of the building be done responsibly. He is committed to having the voice of the no voters heard as well as those who voted for the levy and would like to represent the entire community.

1. As a board member, would you see yourself primarily as a member of the community or a representative of Greenon Local?

These are one in the same. I am elected to represent the community and be a voice for my neighbors. My connections to the community and the input from stakeholders will guide my decisions. However, I will also carry an important burden to represent the Greenon Local Schools in a professional and respectful manner. Ultimately the schools are a huge part of our community so service to the schools is service to the community.

2. As Greenon Local moves to one facility, what is the greatest challenge facing the district in the next four years?

The construction project is a huge task that will receive the bulk of attention for the next 4 years. However, buildings are only as good as the people in them. A building alone does not ensure amazing education. Teachers and community do that. So the challenge for the district will always remain the same. We must recruit the best teachers, retain them over time, and give them the tools and flexibility to do their job. The challenge of course is to do this within a limited budget. In addition, we must continue to work on keeping the community involved in the education of our children beyond the building completion. Laws will change. Tests will change. Budgets will tighten. Through it all we must maintain the best teachers and community. That is the challenge. The building is icing on the cake.

3. What programs do you see as currently inadequate in the district and how do you propose to engage the administration in seeking a solution?

I believe the schools are lagging on the technology and communications side. There are currently strides being taken (new website, phone app in development etc.), but there is far more to do. One of the things that was highlighted by the campaign for the buildings was the challenge parents and community members have in simply getting information. The district has a great communications director and the board should prioritize giving her the support she needs. The other issue I would like to see the board improve upon is the reporting done on a monthly basis. The most effective boards I have been involved with have an established reporting process that brings forward the relevant data on finances, operations, and academics at every single board meeting. These reports must be created in a manner that allows all community members to understand them and gives the board clear data to act on if needed. The concept would be a dashboard highlighting key indicators in the critical areas of the school so all stakeholders will know where the progress of the schools stand at all times.

4. How do you propose to support the technology and network demands necessary for the increase in online standardized testing while the district awaits the construction of a new building?

This is not a building issue. This is an operational issue best handled by the school administration. A board member’s job is to set priorities for the district, establish outcome objectives, and then allow school leadership to manage the process as they see best. I believe this specific issue would be best handled with proper scheduling as the testing windows are large enough to allow cycling for various grades and subjects. However, I believe strongly it would be inappropriate for a board to dictate how that process plays out. That does a disservice to the Superintendent and his staff. They are trusted with the daily operations of the school and a board should not interfere with that.

5. Reports indicate that Greenon Local ranks near the bottom of the pay scale for teachers with 8-20 years of experience. As teachers complete the Resident Educator requirements, how do you propose to keep the district more competitive to retain quality teachers?

This question is far too complicated to address in one paragraph. However, there are some core beliefs that will go a long way to addressing this. The single most important thing in a school is the teachers. Not the building, not the technology, not the classroom supplies. The people, including leaders and support staff, are the most important. For that reason the board must make a priority to budget accordingly. As a Treasurer I understand better than most money is limited and challenges will be faced in paying for everything we want. However, the compromise can never be on the teaching staff because that erodes a district’s foundation. In addition, I believe there are other things that teachers want. My experience over the last decade working in schools is that pay is only a piece of the puzzle for teachers. They also want a great leadership team that supports them, parents who are involved, opportunities for professional development, and a nice place to work. The new buildings will address one major hurdle for our district. It becomes the job of the board to ensure the wrap around supports to our teachers are also strong. No amount of pay will compensate for a negative work environment, but great teachers given the best environment will also not leave simply because of pay.

6. As the district contemplates the new building, what are your views on keeping the Vo-Ag program active and retaining students who are electing to move on to area STEM schools?

Vo-Ag has been a part of the Greenon culture since the beginning. It is important for many reasons that we retain this part of our history. We are a district with a large farming base and this should be honored. One of the challenges faced by all schools is how to keep students engaged in meaningful learning. Programs like Vo-Ag and STEM are critical to achieving this. Students will participate and learn more when they are interested and see value in the program. For many of our students the Vo-Ag program is a gateway to their everyday lives. STEM is in the same discussion. The new building should be designed with future careers in STEM in mind. Labs that support this type of learning are critical. You may not be able to stop all students from attending the local STEM if that is their true desire. However, a strong internal science program would allow us to retain those students who are interested in the field, but also want to remain with their friends and community. In concept, (within budget constraints) I support any program that allows students to explore their own intrinsic interests. After all, that’s what the heart of education is. Learning is best done from desire not from mandate.

JACKIE SHEPPEARD

Jackie Sheppeard elected not to provide biographical information to be included with this article.

1. As a board member, would you see yourself primarily as a member of the community or a representative of Greenon Local?

I see myself as both. A dedicated and productive board member needs to be in touch with the community to be in tune with the community’s needs and wants. As a representative of Greenon Local I want to be able to convey those needs to the rest of the board. An important aspect of this is being involved in the schools through volunteer work and relationships with staff members; this will help me stay informed and receive first-hand knowledge of what is going on in our schools each day. My goal is to be approachable, open to suggestion, and aware of the desires of our community.

2. As Greenon Local moves to one facility, what is the greatest challenge facing the district in the next four years?

I believe that working with our community to make sure that their desires for the new building are taken into consideration during planning and implementation. Along with our new buildings will come many changes, as would be expected when going from a 50 + year old building to something modernized and those changes will affect the day-to-day responsibilities of the district employees. I envision our district moving forward to a new, and hopefully better way, of educating our children.

3. What programs do you see as currently inadequate in the district and how do you propose to engage the administration in seeking a solution?

I believe there is a concern with meeting the needs of students on IEPs as well as those students labeled as gifted. I think the first step is to work with administration and staff to identify what are our specific shortcomings and what areas can we improve on when educating the IEP students. Then, we would need to implement a plan on remedying these shortcomings. Finally, I think that quarterly updates with tangible evidence, such as data, will be necessary to show that we are meeting the goals that were set. Another area of concern is addressing the needs of the students who don’t qualify for an IEP, but struggle to excel. In order to make sure we are meeting the needs of these students, teacher input is crucial, as well as innovative strategies to combat the budget cutbacks.

4. How do you propose to support the technology and network demands necessary for the increase in online standardized testing while the district awaits the construction of a new building?

I’m confident our district will take the proper precautions to ensure our networks are safe and can handle the extra burdens put upon them by online testing. I think that our district is currently on the right path to addressing our online testing issues.

5. Reports indicate that Greenon Local ranks near the bottom of the pay scale for teachers with 8-20 years of experience. As teachers complete the Resident Educator requirements, how do you propose to keep the district more competitive to retain quality teachers?

I feel we need to be competitive with other districts when hiring new teachers, but also making salary increases for our veteran teachers more financially realistic for our district and spreading the increases out among all teachers instead of little to no increases for some and large increases for others. I understand the concern with having competitive compensation for quality teachers and agree that this is important, but also have to be realistic about the desires of the community. Although compensation is obviously a big factor, showing our teachers we appreciate them in other ways can go a long way in retaining quality educators.

6. As the district contemplates the new building, what are your views on keeping the Vo-Ag program active and retaining students who are electing to move on to area STEM schools?

Vo-Ag and STEM are important to this community. They have both been huge factors in the initial visioning activities for the new building. I plan to continue that trend by making sure that special attention is paid to these areas and am hopeful that by doing so we will be able to retain students that we might have lost to area STEM schools. Having modernized Vo-Ag labs continue the success of our Vo-ag program.