The Enon Eagle submitted a series of questions to the four candidates who will appear on the November 7, 2017 ballot for the two seats on the Mad River Township Board of Trustees. We have received a response from all of the candidates this year. The Enon Eagle has provided a summary of their biographical information and has printed their unedited answers to the questions for our readers.

JOSEPH CATANZARO

Joseph Catanzaro is running for re-election. He has served two terms on the board of trustees. He is a graduate of Greenon High School and has been a local business owner for 42 years. He believes his experience as a restaurant owner has provided him with skills in communication, budgeting and negotiation that have assisted him with his role as trustee. Catanzaro is seeking re-election because he enjoys serving the people of the community.

In his role as a business owner, Catanzaro sees himself as a well rounded candidate with experience and as a member of the trustee board he has knowledge of the day to day operation of the township. He responds in a timely manner to concerns raised by residents and is open to their suggestions. Catanzaro takes a frugal, common sense approach to spending while continuing to achieve the needs of the township. He notes that he cares about how tax dollars are being used to benefit the township as a fellow resident and tax payer.

Incumbent Candidates

1. What significant change have you sponsored in the past four years as a township leader . –

Two significant changes come to my mind, first the Road Levy and secondly the expansion of the Enon Cemetery. The Road Levy was passed because we promised to only resurface the roads. We are doing exactly that; resurfacing the worst roads first. Secondly, Trustees McClure, Estep, and myself were told from previous administration, due to the amount of surface rock, the Enon Cemetery would be at capacity in 6 years and we would have to relocate; while having an open field on site. We decided to test the area, we could have chose Sonar Testing with a bid of $25 thousand dollars, instead we chose to use our township employees to test the area for $6 hundred dollars. Our test showed a small amount of surface rock on the current site, which allowed us to use the field and saved the township 100’s of thousands of tax payer dollars by not relocating.

2. Why do you support a tax increase for a 40 hour per week dedicated township deputy

I support the right for the people to decide if they want a full time deputy. The ballot will still have the word ‘policing’ on it, meaning one Sheriff Deputy. When it failed last time it came to our attention that many residents misunderstood the wording on the ballot (policing); some thought it meant Enon Police.

All Candidates

3. There have been two investigations into the leadership at the Fire and EMS departments in the past five years. What do you propose to do to stabilize the turnover in this department if elected?

The applicants we receive are highly skilled, and motivated. We will have to compete with higher pay, if we pay more we can keep more. They are not necessarily leaving Mad River Township because they are unhappy here, but they are looking for advancement in their career. Their job takes continuous education, and most times we cannot compete with the larger pay offered by other departments. As far as the two investigations, all businesses and organizations encounter problems. The purpose of the investigation is to find the problem and fix the problem, the stigma of the word investigation is negative, when in actuality it makes the organization run better in allowing us to correct and move forward. I believe the investigations are cheaper than the liabilities.

4. What in your opinion is the greatest challenge facing Mad River Township?

The three greatest challenges are the finances associated with the EMS and Fire Department, keeping the roads in good condition, and addressing the distressed properties in a timely manner. The finances always have and always will be the biggest challenge. Providing quality emergency services, is an expensive business. We are having a record year for the Fire and EMS runs. Some days making as many as 17 runs in one day, keeping equipment updated and being able to provide a competitive pay scale to attract and keep crew members is a challenge. Secondly, the upkeep of our roads- keeping roads safe with paving and correct signage. Many roads are deteriorating and it is expensive to repave, but we are doing as many as possible with the Levy money. Hopefully we can start getting into the plats that are in great need. Lastly, the distressed properties have been a concern. We will continue to work with the Clark County Zoning and Prosecutor to see if we can expedite the process so the quality of the neighborhood can keep the properties value.

5. Areas along Enon-Xenia and Stine Road (near the VFW) and Dayton Road have been identified in the township as suitable for “managed expansion.”in the new Clark County CONNECT plan. This includes recreational areas, parks, mixed housing and small –scale retail. What are your views on this opportunity for growth within the township? (What would you like to see built here?)

This area has always been deemed capable for expansion. I think all communities have room for growth, when the time comes we need to consider our community safety and property values. I agree areas need to grow, it depends on what people are wanting for the future of this area. As the new school comes into play it may create a need or want for new businesses or housing to be available, we will just have to wait and see.

6. The proposed quarry is of great concern to about 200 – 300 residents in the township. How can you provide support to these individuals in their efforts to protect their water from the corporation involved in the mining operation?

We have supported the community since the beginning by listening to the concerns of the citizens, writing letters, attending meetings, helped supply financing for research, and inquired with state officials. At this point, as Trustees we have done and will continue to do anything we can to provide support. It is better to be proactive than to allow things to happen in our community and realize later that we had choices. I am thankful for the C.A.M. Group with all of their effort to work with us to help protect the community. We are all searching for any resource that could protect our water. I believe amazing things can happen when people pull together as a community.

ROBERT W. MCCLURE

Robert W. McClure, Jr is running for re-election. He has served on the trustee board for the past 20 years. He is a lifelong resident of the township and spent 38 years as an member of the Greenon Local School District working in both the classroom and administration. He is currently a business owner and farmer in the community. McClure holds a B.S. in Education from Wright State University and an M. S. in Education also from Wright State in School Administration.

McClure is seeking re-election because of his desire to continue to serve the citizens of the community. He feels that as a lifelong resident he has benefitted tremendously from the services and quality of life that the township offers. He also believes that his experience in working to improve and maintain services and programs in the township will continue to serve the residents now and in the future.

Incumbent Candidates

1. What significant change have you sponsored in the past four years as a township leader?

I think the most significant accomplishment in the last four years is that the current Township Trustees were able to communicate the need for additional revenue for our aging roads to our community. With 53+ miles of existing roads to maintain, our residents supported a first time ever Mad River Township Road Levy that brings in approximately $300,000 per year. With these monies we have been able to complete several paving projects that the community desperately needed to improve our roadways.

2. Why do you support a tax increase for a 40-hour per week dedicated township deputy?

If the residents of Mad River Township wish to have additional law enforcement to feel safe then I am committed to trying to provide that for them. Feedback after the last election when the sheriff levy failed indicated that there was some confusion with the ballot language. This November should clarify if that is true. If the levy fails, I will not support placing it on the ballot for a third time. The residents will decide how they wish to spend their tax dollars.

All Candidates

3. There have been two investigations into the leadership at the Fire and EMS departments in the past five years. What do you propose to do to stabilize the turnover in this department if elected?

I would support and work with the current interim Chief of Emergency Services in developing a better communication structure that would include more involvement, presence and consistency. Immediate attention needs to be given to recruitment of new members of the department with focus on a more streamlined process. Trustees are presently looking at options to increase revenue to provide competitive levels of pay to attract and recruit quality employees.

4. What in your opinion is the greatest challenge facing Mad River Township?

I see the greatest challenge facing Mad River Township will be to develop the financial support system to maintain the support service programs essential to our community. These service programs are primarily our Fire, EMS, roads and cemeteries. Residents will have to evaluate their support of the programs along with our schools and other tax requirements. As public officials we will need to communicate our needs and try to minimize the tax burden.

5. Areas along Enon-Xenia and Stine Road (near the VFW) and Dayton Road have been identified in the township as suitable for “managed expansion.”in the new Clark County CONNECT plan. This includes recreational areas, parks, mixed housing and small –scale retail. What are your views on this opportunity for growth within the township? (What would you like to see built here?)

I would like to find ways to bring younger families back to our community. I believe a healthy community cannot remain stagnant but must show positive, planned growth to retain and attract young people. Over the years Enon/Mad River Township has transitioned from a bedroom community to a retirement community and we have lost many young people, partially due to a lack of job opportunities in our area. If we want to bring them back, I believe we need to provide the things they need and want, such as jobs, housing, recreational opportunities, etc. and I believe we must consider these things as we plan for our future.

6. The proposed quarry is of great concern to about 200 – 300 residents in the township. How can you provide support to these individuals in their efforts to protect their water from the corporation involved in the mining operation?

The current Mad River Township Trustees have financially assisted in providing professional opinions and reports on the potential dangers of deep mining, blasting and dewatering. With no actual authority over the decision making process, we can only hope that our voices and efforts are heard, as are those of the residents. As a resident with a home and property in the area adjacent to the proposed operation, this is personal to me as well and I am committed to continue to work to protect our properties and natural resources.

TODD PETTIT

Todd Pettit is seeking election to the board of trustees. He is a graduate of Greenon High school and states he is Mine Safety Certified MSHA, Occupation Safety and Health Administration certified. He also has indicated he has Hazmat training and a CDL/Passenger and school bus training. Pettit has many years of experience as a supervisor in excavating and heavy highway construction. He has no previous public office experience.

Pettit is seeking the office of township trustee because he believes it is time for a change in township leadership. He suggests that the current board has been in office for a number of years and have shown difficulty in directing the township work groups. He believes that his experience as a supervisor in the construction and heavey highway operations along with operating a successful excavating company would bring management knowledge to the township board. He is a lifelong resident of the township and would like to see growth while maintaining the small town charm.

Challengers

1. What significant change would you like to see in the township over the next four years if elected to office?

A smoother operation of the Fire/EMS Department – Trustees doing the job they are paid and elected for and not wasting tax payers money to hire outside firms to do their job – putting plans in place to circumvent the Townships decreasing population base -

2. Do you support the requested tax increase for a 40 hour per week dedicated township deputy?

Yes , for the small amount it would add to our taxes I think increased police presents is a positive for our township.

All Candidates

3. There have been two investigations into the leadership at the Fire and EMS departments in the past five years. What do you propose to do to stabilize the turnover in this department if elected?

Over the past several years the Township has lost several fire chiefs. The question arises as to the hiring practices, guidance, and support provided by the Trustees – has it been on a high level or not? There have been reports of anonymous letters sent to the Trustees regarding the leadership of the past fire chief’s which brings in to question the interaction of the Trustees and the Fire and EMS Department personnel.

As a concerned resident myself , I would like to know why the Trustees are spending thousands of Township resident’s tax dollars to hire a consulting firm to do their job. The selection of a fire chief and the guidance provided to the chief should be a primary job of the Trustees . I have investigated the issues in reference to the Fire/EMS Department in hope to gain full understanding so if elected , I will be informed and ready to address these employees and services of utmost importance to our community.

If elected I will work to ensure that the Fire/EMS Department is operated in a professional manner with the development of a strong communication process between Trustee, the Chief, and the personnel of the Fire/EMS Department.

4. What in your opinion is the greatest challenge facing Mad River Township?

The Fire/EMS Department -- storm water drainage in various parts of the Township – the proposed quarry – methods or manner in which the Enon Cemetery is operated need changed – Population expansion

5. Areas along Enon-Xenia and Stine Road (near the VFW) and Dayton Road have been identified in the township as suitable for “managed expansion.”in the new Clark County CONNECT plan. This includes recreational areas, parks, mixed housing and small –scale retail. What are your views on this opportunity for growth within the township? (What would you like to see built here?)

This area was designated for expansion over a decade ago but due to the economy at the time and reluctance of the Trustees to support the expansion project it never materialized. Several plat plans have been developed for this area which included the items listed in the question above. It is a well-known fact that for the past several decades the population in the Township has been decreasing, this trend needs to be reversed to maintain a solid tax base without having significant increases for our present residents.

6. The proposed quarry is of great concern to about 200 – 300 residents in the township. How can you provide support to these individuals in their efforts to protect their water from the corporation involved in the mining operation?

My family owns the land on which the largest gravel pit in Mad River Township is located. I live on the land and have a huge understanding as to the concerns of the residents near the proposed quarry. My knowledge of the effects of developing a quarry at the proposed location as well as my training is mine safety( provided by MSHA) are better qualifications than any of the present Trustees. While I am not opposed to the development of a gravel pit or quarry in the correct location, I am opposed to the location of the proposed quarry as it will have a negative effect on the residents and other property near it.

MIKE VERBILLION

Mike Verbillion is seeking election to the board of trustees. He is a Greenon High School graduate who has worked for nearly 40 years gaining knowledge and experience that he believes will benefit him as a trustee. His career has included manufacturing, retail, sales and service and recently retired. He notes that he has been involved with contract negotiations, purchasing, employee relations, customer disputes and sales budgeting and business planning. He has also participated in employee interviews and evaluations. He has no previous public office experience.

Verbillion has lived in the township his entire life and would like the opportunity to give back to the community. His current home sits on 42 acres in the township dating back 100 years as a family farm. He would like to take an active part in the future of the township including planning. He believes he would bring common sense to the position along with working class values and a fresh perspective.

Challengers

1. What significant change would you like to see in the township over the next four years if elected to office?

I would like to see Mad River Township’s population grow. I hope to bring new ideas to attract a younger demographic to our area while preserving the history of our community. By increasing the number of residents we will be adding to our tax revenue. This will allow us to make improvements in our region and keep our services at the highest level.

2. Do you support the requested tax increase for a 40 hour per week dedicated township deputy?

Tax increases greatly affect our citizens and they should not be taken lightly, however, there are many benefits of having a dedicated deputy for our township. With the opiate addiction that is plaguing our neighborhoods there has been an increase in crime and burglaries in our county. A law enforcement officer designated to our area would be a tremendous resource. The proposed 40 hour work-week should include the hours that are likely to have increased crime and not necessarily a standard daytime schedule.

All Candidates

3. There have been two investigations into the leadership at the Fire and EMS departments in the past five years. What do you propose to do to stabilize the turnover in this department if elected?

My family members and friends have worked for both of these departments and I have great respect for our first responders. I know this work can be challenging and requires stable leadership in order to mitigate the high turnover rate. As a trustee I would work with the leadership and members of both departments, as well as the current trustees, to help find and retain the best candidate for the job.

4. What in your opinion is the greatest challenge facing Mad River Township?

The current level of services provided by the township must be maintained while adhering to the proposed budget, this includes maintaining the roads, Fire/EMS, etc. The township trustees need to be diligent in ensuring that tax dollars are spent in a sensible manner that benefits its residents. If elected, I will work to prioritize the needs of the township within budgetary constraints.

5. Areas along Enon-Xenia and Stine Road (near the VFW) and Dayton Road have been identified in the township as suitable for “managed expansion.”in the new Clark County CONNECT plan. This includes recreational areas, parks, mixed housing and small –scale retail. What are your views on this opportunity for growth within the township? (What would you like to see built here?)

As the community grows, the township must evolve to meet the needs of its residents. This new opportunity has the potential to stimulate economic growth, help small business owners and provide recreational areas and amenities for our students and their families. In addition, it focuses on preserving the history of our area by maintaining agricultural land and enhancing the natural environment. These changes can ultimately improve quality of life while supporting a healthy and safe community for the residents of the township. As our region undergoes these new changes it requires forward-thinking members to plan for future needs. If elected, I would work with the community to ensure the best possible outcome.

6. The proposed quarry is of great concern to about 200 – 300 residents in the township. How can you provide support to these individuals in their efforts to protect their water from the corporation involved in the mining operation?

I am currently a member of the Citizens Against Mining (C.A.M.) board and have been working with this group since its inception this past Spring. Within C.A.M. I have worked directly with the county engineer, township trustees, and outside counsel. I will continue to work closely with the members of C.A.M. and county officials regarding the quarry. The proposed quarry would cover over 400 acres in Mad River Township and has the potential to affect our water, roads, air and way of life. This in turn, could have detrimental effects on our community both now and for generations to come. As an elected official, I will work diligently with the other trustees to preserve the best interests of this community and its residents.