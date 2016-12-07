County Commissioners Work Load Lightens as Holidays Near

At the November 30, 2016 meeting of the Clark County Commissioners, the commissioners increased two contracts for the County Engineer for road projects. The first contract with A & B Asphalt Corporation was increased by $47,243.88 for additional paving needed for the 2016 Resurfacing Contract. The new contract is worth $1,491,187.62.



Second, the commissioners approved an increase to the contract with Double Z Construction for the Derr Road Construction Project by $81,457.18. The new contract value is $4,350,488.09.



For the Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS), the commissioners amended two contracts for the Clark County Juvenile Court to include Protect Ohio as a funding source. The first contract provides mediation services to families served by DJFS or the Courts. The change was effective November 30, 2016 and is good until the end of the contract on June 30, 2018.



In addition, the contract that operates the Clark County Intervention Court was amended. The change was effective November 30, 2016 and is good through June 30, 2017.



Finally, the commissioners approved a payment for $117.00 to The Humane Society Serving Clark County for donations received between April 1, 2016 and November 15, 2016.



The next meeting of the Clark County Commissioners is scheduled for December 7, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ conference room at 50 E. Columbia Street.