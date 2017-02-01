5 Year Old Discovers Parents Overdosed in Mad River Township

Law enforcement and emergency services personnel were called to the 3000 block of Charlotte Drive in Mad River Township just before 5 pm on Wednesday, February 1 on a report of a young child running down the street pleading for help.

According to Sgt Jones from the Clark County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene regarding two victims yet unidentified as being non-responsive. Medics transported an adult male and an adult female to the hospital; however the sergeant did not have any updates on their condition.

The child identified the two subjects as its parents.

Witnesses at the scene noted that the child was clearly upset and a passerby stopped and gathered the child into their car while calling 911. Several units from the Sheriff’s office were on the scene along with the Enon Police Department.

Sgt Jones indicated that the adults had overdosed, however no details were available as to what drugs may have been involved. This incident comes after a spike in overdoses in the Springfield area last week suspected to be fentanyl being passed off as heroin.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid analgesic similar to morphine that is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is normally used to manage pain following surgery.

We will continue to report on this story as more details become available. Sgt Jones stated that the deputies would remain on scene to await Children’s Services.