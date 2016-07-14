Jim Miller Injured in Springfield Crash

Springfield firefighters worked for a half hour to extricate passengers of a single car accident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the vehicle, owned by Jim Miller, owner of Jim Miller Furniture, struck a pole on North Street at Broadway St. on the city's west side.

Springfield Police reported that the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Miller had two female passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.