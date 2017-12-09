A driver headed into the mobile home park at 2125 S. Tecumseh Rd. reluctantly passed a vehicle that was stopped partially on the roadway.

The driver started to skid down the hill, lost control, went into the woods and rolled over. The vehicle landed on its top.

Neither the driver nor her child were injured.

She was expected to be cited for failure to control. Since she only possessed a temporary permit and had no licensed driver with her, she is also expected to be cited for a permit violation.

Troopers on the scene were unsure if speed was a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol.