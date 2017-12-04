An Enon has been arrested for his involvement in the accident on Wilkerson Road in Greene County on August 20, 2017 that resulted in the deaths of two Greenon students.

The driver of the car Trey Blevins, 18, is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and driving under the influence.

Blevins was arrested over the weekend by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court this morning. He has posted a $50,000 bond according to court records.

The charges come following a nearly three month investigation by the Ohio State Patrol and a secret indictment on November 30.

The accident resulted in the deaths of Greenon High School students David Waag and Conner Williams.

The Enon Eagle will continue to follow developments in the case and report them as they become available.