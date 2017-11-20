“Someone Slipped Me Some Heroin” Says Man After Crashing Into Tree

This vehicle went off the road and continued for over 400 feet before striking a tree in the front yard of a residence. ANDREW GRIMM | PHOTO

“This is definitely an OVI” said Trooper Slanker from the Ohio Highway Patrol after a man crashed his car into a tree on Monday night.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a man in his 50’s was traveling east in the 4000 block of Dayton-Springfield Rd when he went left of center. The vehicle went off the road and continued for over 400 feet before striking a tree in the front yard of a residence.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out after he told Troopers “I think someone slipped me some heroin.”

The man reportedly ingested the heroin by snorting it.

“He was overdosing when the crash occurred” said Slanker. The man will be charged with OVI.

The Ohio Highway Patrol conducted the investigation with assistance with by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Mad River Township Fire & EMS responded as well.

Some residents may experience power outages in the area but Ohio Edison expects 100% restoration later this evening.