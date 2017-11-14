An Enon/Mad River Township EMS unit was involved in a two vehicle accident on N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. The accident was witnessed by a Greene County Sheriff according to acting Fire Chief Elmer Beard.

Beard reported that the medic unit was in route to Soin Medial Center just a short distance away when the accident occurred. The patient and the crew were not seriously injured during the accident.

Reports indicate that a driver pulled into the path of the oncoming emergency vehicle causing the medic unit to hit them broadside.

Beard explained that the medic unit is out of service following the accident, however the department is still able to support the community needs.

No estimate of damages was available or a timeframe for repairs on Tuesday evening.