Voters in Mad River Township approved a tax increase to support a single deputy for the township.

Trustee Kathy Estep stated at the township meeting on Monday evening that the contract for the deputy would allow the township to have 40 hours of coverage per week from a dedicated deputy.

She was a driving force in asking voters to approve the .08 mill levy. Voters supported the tax increase 1,181 yes votes to 1,075 voting no.