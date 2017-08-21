Authorities have released the name of the driver of the 18 year old Enon resident involved in the fatal accident on Wilkerson Road in Bath Township just west of Houck Meadows on Sunday, August 20 that took the lives of two Greenon athletes. Trey Blevins was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla when he appears to have over corrected hitting a tree and rolling the car onto its side. Blevins and front seat passenger Zach Knaeur both appear to have been wearing seatbelts. Both were transported to Soin Medical Center by Greene County first responders for treatment of their injuries. The accident occurred just outside of Mad River Township just west of Mud Run. Blevins was a recent graduate of Greenon Local Schools and Knaeur is reported to be a current student in the district.

Rear seat passengers Connor Williams age 15 and David Waag age 17 reportedly did not wear seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene. Williams is the son of Greenon Local teacher Becky Williams and attended The Global STEM Academy in Springfield. Waag was reported to have been a resident of Beavercreek who was completing his senior year at Greenon High School. Both young men were active in the sports program in the district.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Patrol. No charges have been filed against the driver as of press time. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

Both Greenon Local and The Global STEM Academy in Springfield closed school for Monday, August 21. Both buildings had counselors on hand from morning to early afternoon to provide support for students and staff members at the schools.

As reported on our web site, the district held a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening to bring students and community members together with district personnel to remember the students who passed away. Parents drove their children to the gathering where district Superintendent Brad Silvas joined in the memorial to recognize the young men and provide support for friends and family members.

Special events had been planned for the district for all students related to the solar eclipse on Monday but due to the nature of the tragedy, district leaders elected to close the schools to allow staff and students time to grieve and begin the mourning process.