On Monday evening July 31, 2017 Mad River Township Trustee President Kathy Estep announced a special meeting of the trustee board on Wednesday, August 2 at 8:00 am to accept the resignation of Fire Chief Tracy Young. Young has served the community for just under four years.

In a written comment on his resignation exclusive to the Enon Eagle Young stated “I stepped down to focus on my soon to be wife and family and on my career at the base. It was an honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Enon and Mad River Township, and my colleagues at the Fire Department are top notch. I leave with a sense of accomplishment and encouragement for the organization to continue to evolve so it can keep up with the growing community needs and modern day challenges of emergency service delivery.”

During his tenure, Young updated a number of procedures within the department, improved equipment and established relationships with departments across the Miami Valley.

Trustees will name an interim chief at their meeting on Tuesday. Elmer Beard currently serves as Assistant Chief so that the department has consistent leadership during this transition period.