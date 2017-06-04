On Friday night emergency crews from the Enon/Mad River Township Fire and EMS Department responded to Enon Beach located in the township on a report of a toddler with burns. Upon arrival at the scene, medics found a two year old with the mother who had apparently fallen into a camp fire.

Medics quickly assessed the child and called for Careflight to transport due to the nature of the burns sustained by the unidentified toddler.

According to information provided by Chief Tracy Young, the flight crew opted to take the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Nationwide is the number one burn center in Ohio for children.

The child is reported to have sustained extensive burns to the arms, thighs, hands and wrists. Some burns were also on the face of the child.

An update on the condition of the child has not been released and no names have been provided due to HIPPA regulations. The gender of the child has also not been released.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance at the scene and with traffic control for the landing of the medical helicopter. No further information was available at this time regarding the incident. The Enon Eagle will be in contact with the Sheriff on Monday to request a full report on the incident.