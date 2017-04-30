Firefighters from at least three departments are still on the scene of a major house fire in Mad River Township.

Mad River Township Fire & EMS was dispatched to a home on Southern Vista shortly after 6pm. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the home of local Fire and Medic Dispatcher Janet Burns was fully engulfed and flames were showing from the roof.

Early reports staindicate that a neighbor alerted Burns to the flames as she was busy dispatching another run.

Burns and her neighbor were able to rescue her dog and one cat with another cat coming through the window into the arms of waiting firefighters.

This is part of the fire department family and neighbors and friends fill the streets of Southern Vista as crews worked to save the home.

We will update our readers as information becomes available.