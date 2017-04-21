An accident on Enon Rd. Friday afternoon is under investigation by the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicate that a woman was northbound on Enon Rd. from Enon and sailed through the 4-way stop at Lower Valley Pike. At the top of the hill she reportedly turned around, narrowly missing employees of the County Engineer’s office who were making repairs.

The driver is reported to have turned around, picked up speed coming down the hill, sideswiped another vehicle. At the creek she went off the roadway, went into the ditch, went airborne, then landed on the side of the road.

An Enon Police officer is reported to have been on the lookout for a red pickup truck that came off of Route 4 and was headed north on Enon Rd. when he came across the accident. He is reported to have administered Narcan to the driver.

We will update this story as more details become available.