Area Youngsters Shop with a Cop

The Enon Police Department held raffles and other fundraisers so that they could make this holiday special for a group of children from the Greenon Local School District. With donations and the funds raised at various events in the village, the children received $100 each to spend at the Bechtle Avenue WalMart on Saturday. There are no rules for spending so the kids could pick out gifts for family or purchase whatever their hearts desired from toys, sporting goods, a new coat, shoes or something from the electronics department.



Clark County Deputy Jeff Wise also joined Chief Lew Wilcox and the members of his department for the trip with the children. A bus was provided by the school district to take the children and some family members to the store in Springfield.



Santa stopped by the Government Center to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to give a pep talk to the boys and girls regarding keeping off the naughty list moving toward Christmas Eve. The Jolly Old Elf even took time to have the officers take a turn on his lap this year.



The officers learned about the newest trend in toys while enjoying every minute of the once a year shopping spree based on the glowing smiles seen all around the store. Special thanks to all of those who donated to make this annual event possible for some lucky youngsters this Christmas.